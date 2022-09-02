Home Hudson Valley The Rifton, an 1876 church-turned-residence, listed for $2.5M

Phil Hall
The Rifton, an 1876 stone church in Ulster County that was renovated into a single-family residence, has been listed for sale at $2.5 million.

Located at 1883 Route 213 in the hamlet of Rifton, the 6,286-square-foot residence has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and the original seven-foot-tall windows from its ecumenical roots. The residence is based on a half-acre estate, and after its original function as a church the property also served as a town hall and most recently as the private farmhouse and distribution center.

According to Mansion Global, the seller is Rony Zeidan, founder and CEO of the Manhattan-headquartered branding and advertising agency RO New York. Zeidan bought the property in September 2020 for $569,000.

