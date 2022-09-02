Iona University adds two sports to program offerings

Iona University has announced the addition of men’s lacrosse and women’s acrobatics and tumbling as its 22nd and 23rd intercollegiate athletic program offerings.

Both sports are scheduled to begin competition in the 2024-25 academic year. The New Rochelle-based school plans to hire coaching staffs and begin recruiting student-athletes for 2023.

“It is our mission to create opportunities at Iona University for students to achieve their highest potential both inside and outside of the classroom,” said Iona President Seamus Carey. “The addition of these two highly competitive and popular varsity programs will be a tremendous benefit both for our student-athletes, and also for the campus community at large.”