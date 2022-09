A portfolio of two multifamily properties in Bridgeport, was sold for $4.95 million.

The properties are located at 1589 Fairfield Ave. (pictured here) and 1873 Stratford Ave. and encompasses a total of 37,2020 square feet with a mix of one- two- and three-bedroom units.

The Shelton office of Northeast Private Client Group coordinated the transaction for the buyer, Beechcrest Management Inc., and the seller, CT Realty Trust.