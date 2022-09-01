Westport’s NEOS Investments debuts three ETFs

NEOS Investments, a Westport-based global asset manager, has introduced a suite of exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

In a statement from the company, the new NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (SPYI), NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF (BNDI) and NEOS Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF (CSHI) are “actively managed and designed to help investors and advisors navigate the challenges of the current market environment while also aiming to deliver opportunities for monthly income generation and tax efficiency.”

“Investors need and deserve an enhanced suite of options-based ETFs to help them build more resilient core equity and income portfolios,” said Garrett Paolella, co-founder and managing partner at NEOS. “Aiming to solve today’s increasingly complex portfolio construction challenges is something my colleagues and I are very excited to be doing with the rollout of these ETFs and we are thrilled to be able to start talking with investors, advisors and institutions about the role our solutions can play in all types of portfolios.”