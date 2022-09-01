Home Banking & Finance Westport’s NEOS Investments debuts three ETFs

Westport’s NEOS Investments debuts three ETFs

By
Phil Hall
-

NEOS Investments, a Westport-based global asset manager, has introduced a suite of exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

In a statement from the company, the new NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (SPYI), NEOS Enhanced Income Aggregate Bond ETF (BNDI) and NEOS Enhanced Income Cash Alternative ETF (CSHI) are “actively managed and designed to help investors and advisors navigate the challenges of the current market environment while also aiming to deliver opportunities for monthly income generation and tax efficiency.”

“Investors need and deserve an enhanced suite of options-based ETFs to help them build more resilient core equity and income portfolios,” said Garrett Paolella, co-founder and managing partner at NEOS. “Aiming to solve today’s increasingly complex portfolio construction challenges is something my colleagues and I are very excited to be doing with the rollout of these ETFs and we are thrilled to be able to start talking with investors, advisors and institutions about the role our solutions can play in all types of portfolios.”

Previous articleChris Lynch named communications director for Danbury Hat Tricks
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here