Chris Lynch named communications director for Danbury Hat Tricks

The Danbury Hat Tricks, a team within the Federal Prospects Hockey League, have hired Chris Lynch as director of communications.

In his new role, Lynch will handle media relations duties, be involved in business development with a focus in group sales and serve as play-by-play broadcaster on the team’s webcasts. He will make his Danbury broadcasting debut in the Hat Tricks’ season opener on Oct. 21.

Prior to joining the Hat Tricks, Lynch completed his Masters in Sports Media and Communications at Iona University, where he also worked with the Brewster Whitecaps of the Cape Code Baseball League as their public address announcer and produced and edited commercials for the team’s broadcasting outlet while also organizing engagement events like a pre-game naturalization ceremony in the 2022 season. Lynch also served as the play-by-play voice of several different schools including Iona University, MIT and Pace University, and he broadcasted for the Junior Women’s Hockey League, the Boston Pride (PHF) and the Boston Junior Bruins of the U.S. Premier Hockey League.