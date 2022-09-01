AG James warns CVS and Walgreens not to refuse reproductive health product requests

New York Attorney General Letitia James has taken aim at the CVS and Walgreens chains after receiving reports from other states that pharmacy employees reportedly refused to provide customers with birth control, condoms, emergency contraceptives and other medications related to reproductive health.

James sent letters to the leadership of both companies with a reminder that it is illegal in New York to deny customers prescribed or over-the-counter medications or products related to reproductive health care. James also asked the companies for all documents concerning whether they were tracking these refusals and/or whether such prescriptions and over-the-counter sales have been completed in a “timely” manner.

“Pharmacies have a responsibility to safeguard New Yorkers’ health, including by providing reproductive health care medications and products,” said James. “The actions taken by some CVS and Walgreens employees in other states have sparked concerns nationwide and have raised serious questions that must be addressed. Let me be clear: I will not accept New Yorkers being denied access to essential health care products and services. I am proud to stand up for New Yorkers’ reproductive rights, and I will always fight to preserve access to birth control and other reproductive health medications and options.”

James’ office recently launched a pro bono legal hotline to provide legal guidance and resources to patients, health care providers, and supporters seeking information about their legal rights to access and provide abortions. The hotline is free and available in the 12 most common languages spoken in New York.