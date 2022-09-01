Greenwich assistant principal put on leave for advocating discrimination in hiring

The Greenwich public school system has been thrust into the national spotlight following the release of a viral video with an assistant principal espousing discriminatory hiring practices.

According to a WTNH.com report, the investigative group Project Veritas released an undercover video showing Cos Cob Elementary School’s Assistant Principal Jeremy Boland saying that he would not hire Catholics, conservatives, older applicants, or anyone he didn’t believe was in line with progressive political views.

Boland has been placed on administrative leave and the school system stated it would begin a review of the case. Greenwich’s First Selectman Fred Camillo released a statement demanding an investigation “into not only this administration but the damage caused to applicants, past and present.”

Gov. Ned Lamont also released a statement that said, “Discrimination of any kind has no place in Connecticut, especially in our public schools. This is not aligned with our Connecticut values. The Connecticut State Department of Education is aware of the incident, has been in contact with Greenwich Public School administrators, and is monitoring the situation’s progress.”

Bill Donohue, president of the Catholic League, demanded that Boland be fired and threatened to bring legal action against the school system if he was retained.

“There is no role for an admitted anti-Catholic bigot in any school in the nation,” Donohue said. “What makes this case a legal slam dunk is that Boland is not simply spewing anti-Catholic vitriol, he is in charge of hiring and has explicitly said he would not hire Catholics. That is illegal.”

Photo Credit: Jeremy Boland’s photo courtesy of the Greenwich Public Schools website.