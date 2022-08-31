U.S. and world news for Aug. 31

Justice says documents hidden: The Justice Department in a court filing made late last night alleges that classified government documents Donald Trump had taken to his home at Mar-a-Lago in Florida when he left office likely were moved around and hidden to keep the government from taking them back. The Justice Department’s 36-page filing argues that there is evidence of obstruction. The filing was made to argue against Trump’s claim that a special master needs to be appointed to decide whether any government documents seized from Mar-a-Lago should be withheld from investigators. The Justice Department’s filing included a photograph showing the classified markings on documents that Trump had that make it impossible not to realize they are classified and contain government secrets.

Water system still out: An estimated 150,000 to 200,000 people in Jackson, Mississippi, remain without drinking water again today due to a failure of one of the two plants in the city’s water treatment system. While local officials blame the failure on recent flooding, news reports reveal that the water treatment infrastructure has been having pump problems for years resulting in frequent boil-water advisories. Yesterday, the city ran out of bottled water it had been distributing to residents.

Gorbachev remembered for his role in ending cold war: Mikhail Gorbachev, who presided over the end of the Soviet Union, is being remembered today as having brought to the world the hope of peace among its major nations. Gorbachev died yesterday at age 91. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had a deep impact on the course of world history. Gorbachev was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990 for what he did to end the cold war.

Taiwan shoots at Chinese drones: Taiwan’s military fired warning shots at Chinese drones that were flying close to Taiwan but still outside of Taiwanese airspace. It’s believed the Chinese made the drone flights as an additional display of their displeasure with visits to Taiwan by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other elected officials. China said the flights were made for civilian and not military purposes.

Stores closing, hunt for CEO: Bed Bath & Beyond announced this morning that it has already started closing 150 of its stores that it determined are not producing adequate sales. It did not provide a list of the stores being closed. The company also said that it is looking for a new CEO. Sue Gove has been serving as interim CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond.

Toyota ups battery plants investment: Toyota announced this morning that it is increasing its investment in new plants to produce batteries for electric vehicles to $5.6 billion. This includes making an additional investment of $2.5 billion in a battery plant in North Carolina that is adding 350 jobs, bringing total employment there to 2,500. The North Carolina plant is scheduled to begin battery production in 2025.

