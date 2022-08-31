CFO pleads guilty to $1.5M embezzlement

A former chief financial officer (CFO) pleaded guilty to embezzling approximately $1.5 million from her employer.

Carolina Guerreno, a Fairfield resident, was CFO at Barnum Financial Group in Shelton. Between January 2019 and February 2021, Guerreno stole roughly $1.5 million from the company by altering company financial transactions and directing electronic payments from her employer’s bank account to her credit card accounts, her personal bank accounts, and to pay her home equity line of credit.

Guerreno pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years. She was released on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled for sentencing on Nov.