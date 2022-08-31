Home Crime CFO pleads guilty to $1.5M embezzlement

CFO pleads guilty to $1.5M embezzlement

By
Phil Hall
-

A former chief financial officer (CFO) pleaded guilty to embezzling approximately $1.5 million from her employer.

Carolina Guerreno, a Fairfield resident, was CFO at Barnum Financial Group in Shelton. Between January 2019 and February 2021, Guerreno stole roughly $1.5 million from the company by altering company financial transactions and directing electronic payments from her employer’s bank account to her credit card accounts, her personal bank accounts, and to pay her home equity line of credit.

Guerreno pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of five years. She was released on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled for sentencing on Nov.

Previous articleHedgeye Risk Management to host fantasy trading competition
Next articleU.S. and world news for Aug. 31
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here