Hedgeye Risk Management to host fantasy trading competition

The Stamford investment research and online financial media firm Hedgeye Risk Management is hosting its second annual “HedgEye on the Prize” simulated trading contest for traders and investors.

The competition run from Sept. 6 to Oct. 28 and allows contestants to trade $100,000 in fantasy funds deposited into a virtual portfolio. The trading is conducted from a comprehensive list of macro exchange-traded funds and stock ideas from Hedgeye’s proprietary research.

Contestants will compete for weekly and monthly prizes as well as a grand prize-winning payout, and the company is making $120,000 in cash and prizes available for the winners. Those who sign up for “HedgEye on the Prize” will also gain access to eight exclusive intra-day trading masterclasses led by Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough.

This year’s competition is available to all residents of the U.S., Canada (excluding the Province of Quebec), the U.K., Ireland and Australia.