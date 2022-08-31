Home Banking & Finance Hedgeye Risk Management to host fantasy trading competition

By
Phil Hall
-

The Stamford investment research and online financial media firm Hedgeye Risk Management is hosting its second annual “HedgEye on the Prize” simulated trading contest for traders and investors.

Hedgeye founder and CEO Keith McCullough. Photo by Phil Hall.

The competition run from Sept. 6 to Oct. 28 and allows contestants to trade $100,000 in fantasy funds deposited into a virtual portfolio. The trading is conducted from a comprehensive list of macro exchange-traded funds and stock ideas from Hedgeye’s proprietary research.

Contestants will compete for weekly and monthly prizes as well as a grand prize-winning payout, and the company is making $120,000 in cash and prizes available for the winners. Those who sign up for “HedgEye on the Prize” will also gain access to eight exclusive intra-day trading masterclasses led by Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough.

This year’s competition is available to all residents of the U.S., Canada (excluding the Province of Quebec), the U.K., Ireland and Australia.

Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

