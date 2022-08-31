New Rochelle’s Halstead Station sells for $200M

Halstead Station, a luxury multi-housing community located at the Metro North train station in New Rochelle, has sold for $200 million.

The 24-story, 408-unit property was built 2001 and features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. The property also includes a fitness center, CrossFit gym, a yoga and stretching area, complimentary fitness classes, an outdoor swimming pool, a courtyard with barbecue grills and a business center.

JLL Capital Markets represented the seller, an affiliate of The DSF Group, in this transaction. Kholsa Capital LLC, in a preferred equity venture with Pacific Urban Investors, acquired the asset.