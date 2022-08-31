Home Latest News New Rochelle’s Halstead Station sells for $200M

New Rochelle’s Halstead Station sells for $200M

By
Phil Hall
-

Halstead Station, a luxury multi-housing community located at the Metro North train station in New Rochelle, has sold for $200 million.

The 24-story, 408-unit property was built 2001 and features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. The property also includes a fitness center, CrossFit gym, a yoga and stretching area, complimentary fitness classes, an outdoor swimming pool, a courtyard with barbecue grills and a business center.

JLL Capital Markets represented the seller, an affiliate of The DSF Group, in this transaction. Kholsa Capital LLC, in a preferred equity venture with Pacific Urban Investors, acquired the asset.

Previous articleHank DeWolf named chief executive at Norwalk’s LBB Specialties
Next articleHedgeye Risk Management to host fantasy trading competition
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here