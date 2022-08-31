Hank DeWolf named chief executive at Norwalk’s LBB Specialties

LBB Specialties LLC has named Hank DeWolf president and CEO.

DeWolf has served on the company’s advisory board LBB Specialties Advisory Board and was the driving force behind The DeWolf Cos. (DeWolf Chemical, Glenn Corporation, Tempo Canada), supplier of technical specialties to the North American personal care, health and beauty aid and the household, industrial and institutional industries.

DeWolf replaces Darren J. Birkelbach as CEO – the latter held the chief executive position since January 2020 and was previously president of LBB Specialties’ subsidiary American International Chemical.

The Norwalk-headquartered LBB Specialties and its subsidiaries is part of the North American specialty chemical and ingredients distribution industry. It provides specialty chemicals to a wide range of customers and sources from a diverse base of chemical producers globally.