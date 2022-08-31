Tarrytown’s Kari-Out hires two new executives

Kari-Out, a Tarrytown-based provider of to-go food packaging, has added two new executives to coordinate its supply chain, sales and manufacturing operations.

Dave Fredrickson has joined the executive team at Kari-Out as vice president of sales. Frederickson has more than 15 years of sales leadership and was previously vice president of sales at West Handgards and director of national accounts at Huhtamaki.

Mitch Kahn joins Kari-Out as vice president of manufacturing and supply chain management. He was previously director of operations at The Hain Celestial Group and general manager at Refresco.

“Following on the heels of Kari-Out’s acquisition of Paper Bags USA, expansion in specialty quality packaging and increased take-out sauce package production, two new leaders have joined the Kari-Out team with extensive sales, manufacturing, and supply chain management experience,” said Paul Epstein, president and CEO at Kari-Out.