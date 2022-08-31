New commercial team leader at Savings Bank of Danbury

The Savings Bank of Danbury has named Chad Stewart as first vice president and commercial team leader for the Southern Connecticut region.

In his new job, Stewart will be based at the bank’s Norwalk branch and will lead a team of commercial lenders dedicated to building the deposit and loan portfolio for the Stamford and Norwalk area.

Stewart was most recently a senior vice president and commercial team leader for Connecticut Community Bank based in Westport and first vice president and team leader for First Niagara Bank in Norwalk.