Home Banking & Finance New commercial team leader at Savings Bank of Danbury

New commercial team leader at Savings Bank of Danbury

By
Phil Hall
-

The Savings Bank of Danbury has named Chad Stewart as first vice president and commercial team leader for the Southern Connecticut region.

In his new job, Stewart will be based at the bank’s Norwalk branch and will lead a team of commercial lenders dedicated to building the deposit and loan portfolio for the Stamford and Norwalk area.

Stewart was most recently a senior vice president and commercial team leader for Connecticut Community Bank based in Westport and first vice president and team leader for First Niagara Bank in Norwalk.

Previous articleBlond ambition from milk_shake, Drybar and Color Wow
Next articleSurvey finds younger Americans are following the news, but not enjoying it
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here