Dutchess plows ahead with farming

Dutchess County government on Aug. 25 held a 2022 Agricultural Advisory Committee Forum at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck.

County Executive Marc Molinaro the County Legislature’s Chairman Gregg Pulver hosted the event and members of the Agricultural Advisory Committee attended. The committee membership includes local farmers, agri-business representatives, agricultural and land conservancy organizations, and others.

There are about 100,000 acres of land in Dutchess County being used for agriculture, which is almost one-fifth of the county’s total acreage. The farming industry produces nearly $44 million in market value products annually.

“Since Dutchess County’s formative days, agriculture played a pivotal role in our community’s development and hundreds of years later, farming remains critical to our county’s success,” Molinaro said. “Particularly in recent years, farmers have found their passion to be a challenging labor of love, and the county’s Agricultural Advisory Committee continues to work tirelessly to advocate on farmers’ behalf to keep our agricultural legacy alive.”

Pulver, who is a farmer in the town of Pine Plains, said, “Farming has always been both a challenging yet rewarding endeavor, though recent nationwide factors have made it more difficult than ever for many. Our Agricultural Advisory Committee, however, remains resolute in its advocacy for Dutchess County farmers, and we are fortunate to have such a dedicated panel working on farmers’ behalf, making agriculture the priority it rightly deserves to be.”