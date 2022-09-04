Proposal for mixed-use building in Beacon reactivated

A proposal to construct a mixed-use building in Beacon that originally was presented before the Covid-19 pandemic hit and then put on hold has been reactivated. Developer Hudson Todd LLC is asking for approvals to construct a three-story mixed-use building with 5,980 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. There would be 18 apartments on the upper floors, nine market rate and nine in the affordable category.

The proposal is scheduled for a public hearing by the Beacon Planning Board on Sept. 13.

While the address for the proposed building would be 2 Cross St., an existing historic building at 172 Main St. would be at least partially incorporated into the design. The Main Street frontage is in Beacon’s Historic District and Landmark Overlay zone. The existing brick building at 4 Cross St. is proposed to be demolished to make way for the new construction. The building at 172 Main St. is occupied by RonzWorld Guitars, which also has an art gallery featuring hand-painted guitars as well as portraits of rock stars.

Hudson River Housing, a nonprofit based in Poughkeepsie that provides affordable and emergency housing as well as supportive services in Dutchess County told the Planning Board that it would be managing nine affordable senior apartments in the new building through the New York State Supportive Housing Initiative.

Mary F. Linge, director of real estate development for Hudson River Housing said that the organization planned to enter into a long-term Memorandum of Understanding with applicant Hudson Todd LLC to ensure that ”services are in place for these residents well into the future.”

Parking for the project has been an issue. There are four on-site spaces proposed with an additional 44 parking spaces to be located on a parcel at 152 Main St. The applicant originally said that only three parking spaces would be required for the senior apartments. John Clarke Planning and Design of Poughkeepsie reviewed the application for the Beacon Planning Board and said the applicant needed to explain why only three spaces would be needed. In response, the developer increased the number of spaces for the senior apartments to six, thus meeting requirements.

The applicant indicated that the new building would be energy efficient and include a green roof.

Dan Koehler of Hudson Land Design said, “There will be a public plaza that will be at the intersection of Cross and Main.”

Another member of the development team, Austin Harris, said the bricks used in the public plaza would be of the same type as are used on public sidewalks in Beacon to make it obvious that the public is welcome.

“We envision the plaza to have flexible seating,” Harris said. “The plaza is around -284-square-feet and we’re thinking the number of occupants would be around 15 to 20 but it definitely would be open to the public.”