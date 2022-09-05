Businesses helping to rescue animals

An airport ramp and hangar at Westchester County Airport where multi million dollar corporate and charter jets usually reside played host to 165 dogs and 135 cats that were airlifted after being rescued in Puerto Rico. Fixed-base operator Million Air, which provides services to aircraft operators at Westchester, welcomed the pet rescue fly-in of two Embraer Brasilia 120 twin-engine turboprop cargo airplanes that carried the animals. In addition to sheltering the newly arrived animals in its massive hangar, Million Air waved the usual fees charged to transient and parked aircraft and also provided discounted fuel.

The airplanes are operated by Wings of Rescue, a donation-supported charity. The organization flies rescued animals from overcrowded shelters and disaster areas to safety where they can receive proper care and a new home. Founded in 2012, Wings of Rescue has transported more than 62,000 dogs and cats in its pressurized and temperature-controlled aircraft that assure pet safety and comfort.

The flight of two cargo aircraft to Westchester by Wings of Rescue were in conjunction with The Sato Project, a New York-based organization with a mission to save abandoned and homeless pets from the streets and beaches of Puerto Rico. It’s estimated that as many as 600,000 cats and dogs may be roaming the island nation as a result of natural disasters and abandonment by owners. The Aug. 27 flights to Westchester from Puerto Rico continued a program that has made previous trips into Million Air’s facility.

Million Air is one of the businesses that have been supporting the effort by Wings of Rescue and The Sato Project. Others include The RTA Store based in Hopewell Junction, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, which is distilled and bottled by Fifth Generation Inc. in Austin, Texas, and Sydney Hale and Co., a Richmond, Virginia-based candle and fragrance company. Other support came from AmerisourceBergen foundation, Christopher Harding and Flew the Coop, Sidewalk Angels Foundation, and individual donors.

Loading of the cats and dogs began at San Juan’s Isla Grande Executive Airport at approximately 1 a.m. Each animal had ample water for the trip, which included a stop to refuel. One of the planes was completely unloaded at Westchester. Some animals remained on the second plane, which subsequently delivered them to animal rescue organizations in Portland, Maine.

“The relationship with The Sato Project is very special to Million Air in many ways as it allows us to do what we love, give back to the community,” Lauren Rones-Payne, manager of the Million Air facility at Westchester told the Business Journals. “From our location the dogs and cats were introduced and welcomed by families all over Westchester County into their new homes. The team of people who volunteer their time and energy to The Sato Project have become friends and an extension of our team.”

The Sato Project has rescued more than 6,200 dogs since its inception in 2011. It has an administrative office in New York as well as a new facility recently opened in Puerto Rico known as Sanctuary by The Sato Project where rescued dogs are initially cared for.

The Paws Crossed Animal Rescue in Elmsford and the Westchester SPCA are among the shelters that help place rescued animals flown to the New York area by The Sato Project.