Uncle Giuseppe’s now operating new Yorktown store

Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace is now operating in a 45,000-square-foot store in the Yorktown Green Shopping Center, just a short distance from the smaller store that the food retailer had opened in 2019.

The expanded store at 327 Downing Dr. is about 7,000 square feet larger than the old one at 380 Downing Dr. and includes a pasta room where customers can see fresh ravioli and pasta being made, a beer cave, a seafood department with live lobsters and a fresh mozzarella station.

The previous Yorktown location had been at the site of the former Turco’s grocery store. Uncle Giuseppe’s operates 10 stores, with Yorktown being the only one in Westchester. The others are on Long Island and in New Jersey. The new Yorktown location is the East Meadow-based chain’s largest store in New York.

At a ribbon-cutting for the new store, Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater said, “Uncle Giuseppe’s upgrade to a larger location is yet another example of how businesses within and outside of Yorktown are keen to invest in our community.”

Yorktown council members Tom Diana, Sergio Esposito, Luciana Haughwout and Ed Lachterman were among the elected officials welcoming the store.

“Investment in our community pays off. Uncle Giuseppe’s expansion sends a strong signal to other retailers who are considering vacant spaces in our community,” Esposito said.