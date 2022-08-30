GOP spends $1M to help Lawler unseat Maloney

The Congressional Leadership Fund, the political action committee (PAC) for the Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives, has allocated $1 million for television advertising to help Republican state Assemblyman Mike Lawler defeat incumbent Democratic Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney in New York’s 17th Congressional District.

The New York Post reported that Maloney is chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the fundraising arm for House Democrats, and is at a monetary advantage in the race – the Federal Elections Commission determined Maloney had $2.4 million in cash on hand while Lawler only had $435,588.

“This investment from the Congressional Leadership Fund confirms that this is a real race,” said Lawler. “They’re seeing what we’re saying. This is a wave election year and time to put this seat into play.”

The newly drawn 17th CD takes in parts of Westchester County, all of Rockland and Putnam counties and parts of Dutchess County. Maloney is seeking his sixth term in Congress, but this is the first time the GOP’s Congressional Leadership Fund has spent money in this district.

The GOP PAC has also allocated an additional $1.2 million in New York’s 19th Congressional District to aid Marc Molinaro, the Dutchess County Executive who lost last week’s special election to Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan. However, Ryan is being redistricted into the 18th District for the November election and Molinaro is facing Democrat Josh Riley, an attorney based in Ithaca.