U.S. and world news for Aug. 30

Musk moves again to cancel Twitter buy: In a filing this morning with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), billionaire Elon Musk reports that yesterday he sent a second letter to Twitter seeking to terminate the $44 billion agreement for him to buy Twitter. A copy of the letter was filed with the SEC. In addition to citing alleged misinformation provided by Twitter about subjects such as intellectual property and lawsuits, the letter recaps allegations from a whistleblower that Twitter concealed information regarding the number of Twitter user accounts that were not legitimate.

U.N. nuclear experts in Ukraine: United Nations nuclear inspectors arrived in Ukraine late yesterday to begin checking on the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. The plant is the largest in Europe, and has been taken over by the Russian military. A building housing used nuclear fuel was hit during an attack on the plant, blowing at least two holes in the roof. Ukraine and Russia blame each other.

Biden’s anti-crime push: President Biden uses a visit to Pennsylvania today to focus on crime prevention and to call on the GOP to back his plan to revive a ban on assault-style weapons. Biden is expected in New York City next month for a couple of days when the U.N. General Assembly meets.

Best Buy doesn’t have best Q2: Electronics retailer Best Buy today released its second quarter earnings reports for its current fiscal year. It reported domestic revenue of $9.57 billion, down 13.1`% from the same period last year, and international revenue of $760 million, down 9.3% from the second quarter last year. Net earnings were $306 million, down from $734 million in the second quarter last year.

Justice opposes ‘special master’ bid: The Justice Department has responded to a filing by Donald Trump’s attorneys asking a federal judge to appoint a special master to review government documents seized by the FBI at Mar-A-Lago. Justice says a special master is not necessary since the department has already reviewed the documents looking for what a special master would try to find. The Justice Department said what it termed a “filter team” had gone through the documents to make sure that anything that appeared to involve attorney-client privilege would be kept confidential and not be turned over to investigators.

Russell wins first round: Tennis star Serena Russell won the first round in the U.S. Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows yesterday against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro. Russell is planning to retire after this year’s Open. Tomorrow, Russell is scheduled for second round play.