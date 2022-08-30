Home Aviation Australia buys 40 Sikorsky UH-60M Black Hawks for $1.95B

Australia buys 40 Sikorsky UH-60M Black Hawks for $1.95B

By
Phil Hall
-

The U.S. Department of State has approved the $1.95 billion sale of 40 UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters made by Stratford-based Sikorsky Aircraft to the Australia military.

Australia plans to use the new aircraft to replace its aging MRH90 Taipan helicopters. The sale also includes 88 T700-GE 701D engines, 44 AN/AAR-57 Counter Missile Warning Systems, H-764U Embedded Global Position Systems with inertial navigation, country-unique selective availability anti-spoofing modules, communication systems, and other related equipment.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States,” said the State Department in a statement. “Australia is one of our most important allies in the Western Pacific. The strategic location of this political and economic power contributes significantly to ensuring peace and economic stability in the region. It is vital to the U.S. national interest to assist our ally in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defense capability.”

Previous articleWill Connecticut’s fall foliage season be a dud?
Next articleGOP spends $1M to help Lawler unseat Maloney
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here