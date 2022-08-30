Australia buys 40 Sikorsky UH-60M Black Hawks for $1.95B

The U.S. Department of State has approved the $1.95 billion sale of 40 UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters made by Stratford-based Sikorsky Aircraft to the Australia military.

Australia plans to use the new aircraft to replace its aging MRH90 Taipan helicopters. The sale also includes 88 T700-GE 701D engines, 44 AN/AAR-57 Counter Missile Warning Systems, H-764U Embedded Global Position Systems with inertial navigation, country-unique selective availability anti-spoofing modules, communication systems, and other related equipment.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States,” said the State Department in a statement. “Australia is one of our most important allies in the Western Pacific. The strategic location of this political and economic power contributes significantly to ensuring peace and economic stability in the region. It is vital to the U.S. national interest to assist our ally in developing and maintaining a strong and ready self-defense capability.”