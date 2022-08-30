Home Government Two more candidates announce bids for Ryan’s county executive seat

Phil Hall
Two more candidates have emerged to fill the vacancy that will be left when Pat Ryan steps down as Ulster County Executive to become the new representative for the 19th Congressional District.

Hudson Valley One reported Marc Rider, a deputy executive in Ulster Count, and Jen Metzger, a policy director for New Yorkers for Clean Power and former state senator, have joined Ulster County Comptroller March Gallagher in expressing interest in taking Ryan’s job. All three candidates are Democrats, and to date no Republican has announced a bid for the upcoming vacancy.

Ryan will be sworn into Congress on Sept. 8 and his deputy executive Joanna Contreras will become interim county executive. The Ulster County Democratic Committee will nominate a candidate on Sept. 17 for a special election to be held in December.

Ryan’s term as county executive ends on Dec. 31, 2023, and he is seeking a full term in Congress in the newly redrawn 18th Congressional District.

Phil Hall
