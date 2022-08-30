Norwegian Cruise Line drops PepsiCo beverages for Coca-Cola drinks

Norwegian Cruise Line has quietly dropped PepsiCo’s beverage line from its ships in favor of the offerings from rival Coca-Cola.

According to the trade news resource Cruise Hive, Norwegian Cruise Line had offered products from the Purchase-based PepsiCo – including the Pepsi, Mountain Dew and Sierra Mist brands – for years. But recently, passengers have reported the Pepsi products are gone and Coca-Cola brands including Coke, Diet Coke and Sprite are now being served. Cruise Hive added the switch may also include bottled water, with PepsiCo’s Aquafina being replaced by Coca-Cola’s Dasani.

Norwegian Cruise Line did not issue an official announcement on the change, although the company’s website has scrubbed all mention of PepsiCo brands in favor of generic terms including “cola” and “diet cola” to describe its soft drink menu.