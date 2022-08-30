Home Education Sacred Heart University launches mental health platform for students

Sacred Heart University launches mental health platform for students

By
Phil Hall
-

Sacred Heart University is launching YOU@SHU, a web-based platform designed to foster mental health wellness among students at the Fairfield-based school.

YOU@SHU focuses on early intervention by enabling students to assess different aspects of their well-being, including social wellness, nutrition, sleep and relationships. The digital platform also will give students access to more than 2,500 evidence-based resources related to topics such as stress, sleep habits and time management, as well as university-specific resources.

The new personalized digital platform was funded with a grant from the Connecticut Campus Mental Health Program, and the school is also expanding its Maureen Hamilton Wellness Center to ensure students have the proper level of emotional support and resources. The center will house four full-time counselors and one part-timer, and there will still be one full-time counselor dedicated to athletics in the William H. Pitt Health & Recreation Center.

“Mental health is finally on the front page of every news source for higher education,” said James Geisler, director of counseling at Sacred Heart and grant co-director. “Students’ mental health is a priority at Sacred Heart and every other college and university.”

Previous articleCameron F. Hopper, Greenwich attorney and nonprofit officer, dies at 89
Next articleNorwegian Cruise Line drops PepsiCo beverages for Coca-Cola drinks
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here