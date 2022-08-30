Cameron F. Hopper, Greenwich attorney and nonprofit officer, dies at 89

Cameron F. Hopper, a Greenwich attorney and probate court judge who was also prominent figure in nonprofit and political organizations, passed away on Aug. 26 at the age of 89.

Born in Brooklyn on March 9, 1933, Hopper graduated from Trinity College in 1955 and Yale Law School in 1958. After law school, he joined the Greenwich law firm Ivey Barnum & O’Mara; he also served in the Connecticut Air National Guard from 1958 to 1964.

In 1967, Hopper was elected probate judge for Greenwich, a position he would hold for the next 23 years. He also began his own law practice, initially as a solo attorney and joined later by others including his son David.

Outside of his legal work, Hopper was a leader in many local and state organizations. He held presidential positions with the Greenwich Old Timers Athletic Association, Greenwich Health Association and the Young Republican Club, and was vice chairman of the Greenwich Commission on Aging and a trustee of the Greenwich Library. He also served as a member of the Connecticut Bar Association, the Greenwich Bar Association and the Greenwich Hospital Building Committee.