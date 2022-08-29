Home Hudson Valley Michael Reed, owner of Poughkeepsie’s Noah Ark, dies at 63

Michael Reed, owner of Poughkeepsie's Noah Ark, dies at 63

Phil Hall
Michael Reed, the owner of the popular Noah’s Ark bar and restaurant in Poughkeepsie, passed away at the age of 63.

MidHudsonNews.com reported Reed died between Saturday night and Sunday morning, and the cause of death was not announced. Reed – who was known by many of his patrons as “Reeder” – is survived by his wife and two young children.

According to Reed’s LinkedIn page, he opened Noah’s Ark on Mill Street in 1983. He was a founding member of the Poughkeepsie River District Association and was a driving force in the creation of the city’s annual Festival of Lights” parade held every December. He also hosted canned-food drives for the nonprofit Dutchess Outreach and supported the annual Foodstock concert to help the local pantries.

Phil Hall
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists.

