Westport office building sells for $16.5M

The Westport office property 33 Riverside Ave. has been sold for $16.5 million.

The five-story office building covers 42,432 square feet and is based on the Saugatuck River. The property is 91% and is the second Westport office property acquired this year by the buyer, The Feil Organization, which purchased 285/355 Riverside Ave. for $43 million.

The team of Jeffrey Dunne, Steven Bardsley Jeremy Neuer, David Gavin and Travis Langer of CBRE’s Institutional Properties Group procured the buyer and represented the seller, Abbey Road Riverside LLC.