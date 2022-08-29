Home Fairfield Westport office building sells for $16.5M

Westport office building sells for $16.5M

Phil Hall
The Westport office property 33 Riverside Ave. has been sold for $16.5 million.

The five-story office building covers 42,432 square feet and is based on the Saugatuck River. The property is 91% and is the second Westport office property acquired this year by the buyer, The Feil Organization, which purchased 285/355 Riverside Ave. for $43 million.

The team of Jeffrey Dunne, Steven Bardsley Jeremy Neuer, David Gavin and Travis Langer of CBRE’s Institutional Properties Group procured the buyer and represented the seller, Abbey Road Riverside LLC.

Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

