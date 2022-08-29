Bridgeport man pleads guilty to defrauding Amazon

Bridgeport resident Rajhni Yankana waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty to a fraud charge stemming from his unscrupulous vendor relationship with Amazon.com Inc.

According to the charges brought against him, Yankana created multiple vendor accounts with Amazon allowing him to sell merchandise through the website on a third-party basis, often using false names and other fraudulent contact data. After setting up the accounts, Yankana represented to Amazon that he was shipping it valuable merchandise to be held for sale by the company. But Yankana did not ship the merchandise and would later falsely claim that it had been lost – he supported his lies with fabricated documents and demanded that Amazon provide refunds for the purportedly lost merchandise.

Amazon lost approximately $210,000 as a result of Yankana’s schemes. He pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years.

Yankana is released on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled sentencing for Jan. 6, 2023.