Home Crime Bridgeport man pleads guilty to defrauding Amazon

Bridgeport man pleads guilty to defrauding Amazon

By
Phil Hall
-

Bridgeport resident Rajhni Yankana waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty to a fraud charge stemming from his unscrupulous vendor relationship with Amazon.com Inc.

According to the charges brought against him, Yankana created multiple vendor accounts with Amazon allowing him to sell merchandise through the website on a third-party basis, often using false names and other fraudulent contact data. After setting up the accounts, Yankana represented to Amazon that he was shipping it valuable merchandise to be held for sale by the company. But Yankana did not ship the merchandise and would later falsely claim that it had been lost – he supported his lies with fabricated documents and demanded that Amazon provide refunds for the purportedly lost merchandise.

Amazon lost approximately $210,000 as a result of Yankana’s schemes. He pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years.

Yankana is released on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled sentencing for Jan. 6, 2023.

Previous articleMolinaro blames Pelosi’s ‘money bomb’ for his election loss
Next articleWestport office building sells for $16.5M
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here