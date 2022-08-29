Molinaro blames Pelosi’s ‘money bomb’ for his election loss

Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro is blaming Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), the Speaker of the House of Representatives, for his narrow loss to Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan to fill the vacancy for the 19th Congressional District.

“I’m sorry for the bad news, but we fell 2.0% short of winning this special election,” Molinaro said in a fundraising letter. “The reason is simple – Pelosi knew what her donors would think if Republicans won this special election, so she detonated a money bomb in this race to buy her way to victory.”

Molinaro has a second chance to the 19th District in November – he is the Republican nominee for that race, while congressional redistricting is putting Ryan in the 18th District

“This was always going to be an uphill battle, and this special election loss proves that Washington Democrats are willing to say and spend anything to score a victory,” Molinaro added. “But, we have to pick ourselves up and get back in the fight so we can prevent our country from falling deeper into the pockets of Hollywood and radical special interests.”

Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons