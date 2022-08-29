Caraluzzi’s Markets readies its new Danbury location

Caraluzzi’s Markets, a family-owned grocery chain, is readying its fourth Fairfield County location on Mill Plain Road in Danbury.

According to a press statement from the company, construction on the site began more than year ago but was delayed to circumstances beyond their control.

“Supply issues with certain construction materials, along with delays with key equipment and fixtures to fit out the space, was a hurdle but timing wise it’s still a relatively short period for a project of this scope.” said Mark Caraluzzi, president and CEO of Caraluzzi’s Markets.

While no official opening date has been announced, the company has been conducting hiring events to fill the roughly 170 new positions, with several management positions to be filled by promotions from within the company.

The company has already opened a wine retailer next door to the upcoming grocery. Caraluzzi’s also operates stores in Bethel, Newtown and Wilton.

Photo of Caraluzzi’s Bethel store courtesy of the company