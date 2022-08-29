Sema4 taps Kevin Feeley as CFO

Kevin Feeley has been named chief financial officer (CFO) at Stamford-headquartered Sema4.

Feeley was senior vice president of operations and head of GeneDx at Sema4 since May and was GeneDX’s CFO prior to Sema4’s acquisition of the company in January. He was previously CFO of BioReference Laboratories.

Feeley is the first new executive appointment for Sema4 since it announced the departure of company founder and president Eric Schadt and the layoffs of 250 employees earlier this month following a dismal second quarter earnings report. CEO Katherine Stueland stated the Feeley was “the right leader to drive us toward a future of profitable and meaningful growth balanced with increased efficiency, ultimately returning value to our shareholders.”