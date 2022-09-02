Introducing Wake up With Westfair and the biz journals’ new features section

As we break for the Labor Day weekend, we want you to know that beginning Tuesday, Sept. 6, our WAG Business and Lifestyles e-newsletter will transition to Wake Up With Westfair. The new newsletter, headed to your inbox at 7 a.m., will contain stories from the new features section of the Westchester and Fairfield County Business Journals as well as web exclusives.

We’ve listened to our readers and advertisers and we’re delivering – stories that offer insights on startups, companies and corporations and what makes them tick, along with profiles of movers and shakers in Westchester and Fairfield counties that reveal how it all began for them as well as the secrets of their success.

You’ll unwind with trends, food, wine, travel, collectibles and wellness while continuing to receive comprehensive local business news you can’t find anywhere else.

So Wake Up With Westfair 7 a.m. Sept. 6 and enjoy the new features section of the business journals beginning Sept. 8.