The Isadora Duncan Dance Company comes to Untermyer Gardens Conservancy

Modern dance pioneer Isadora Duncan had a connection to the Hudson River towns. Her sister Elizabeth once ran a dance school at Greystone Castle, now the site of the Greystone on Hudson luxury homes development.

A contemporary iteration of the Isadora Duncan Dance Company will perform at Untermyer Gardens Conservancy in Yonkers from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 4. It’s a perfect match as Duncan took her inspiration from ancient Greece and the gardens are in a Greco-Persian style.

Tickets are $50. For more, visit untermyergardens.org