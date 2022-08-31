Blond ambition from milk_shake, Drybar and Color Wow

Calling all blondies: Want to ensure your hair looks sun-kissed through summer’s end and beyond? Try this terrific trifecta of beauty products just for the flaxen-haired.

The seasonal peril of chlorine-tinted strands and brassy tones no longer needs to ruin your precious blond strands. Made in Italy, milk_shake offers a Silver Shine Collection, including its best-selling Silver Shine Shampoo ($25), which uses a violet pigment to counteract yellow tones in natural or lightened blond hair. Among the key ingredients are organic mixed berry extracts and milk proteins for flawlessly healthy hair. Use the shampoo alongside the conditioner ($26), and Silver Shine Whipped Cream ($25) so your blond tresses will be brighter than ever and you can wait a little longer for your next hair appointment. I used it and the experience was luscious. The shampoo has a scent resembling delicious fresh cherries. Delectable scents combined with natural milk proteins and fruit extracts create the perfect healthy hair experience here.

The Buttercup Blow-Dryer ($199) is a beloved item from Drybar, which has a location in Stamford’s Ridgeway Center. It has all the might and power of a professional dryer – minus the heft and steep price tag. The Buttercup is equipped with an 1875-watt motor and ionic technology, delivering smooth locks in 20% less time than most pro dryers and salon-caliber results in the comfort of your own personal glam station. And talk about cheerful: You’ll smile every time you pick up this bright yellow beauty, which is guaranteed with a two-year limited warranty. Pair it with the Blonde Ale Shampoo ($29). It contains deep purple pigments that neutralize brassiness in blond, gray, white and highlighted hair. The gentle formula cleanses without drying out strands. Blond Ale Conditioner ($29) offers a moisturizing blond booster. The color-enhancing formula detangles, softens and hydrates blond and highlighted hair. It boosts vibrancy and adds shine. For more, click here.

Got roots? Color Wow is what you want. Just use the brush to “paint” the powder onto your darker roots, and you’ve got an instant cover-up. I used Color Wow ($34.50) to blend into my dark roots, and I was wildly impressed at how the Platinum/Light Blonde powder worked. Now you really can lengthen your time between salon visits. Color Wow also makes Dream Coat ($28) – which, from my experience, is one of the greatest inventions on the planet. If you want silky soft, straight hair with no frizz, this product is for you – and “Today’s” Hoda Kotb loves it, too. She told super stylist Chris Appleton that she is obsessed with it. I totally understand why. It acts like a mini-keratin treatment that transforms all hair types. And it’s the key to Appleton’s glossy hairstyles on Kim K, JLo (now JAf) and other celebrities.

