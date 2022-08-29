WE’RE BETTER TOGETHER:  Business Journals and WAG

Beginning Sept. 5, Westfair Business Publications will integrate WAG magazine into its Westchester and Fairfield County Business Journals. So, instead of waiting every month for WAG, you’ll find all its popular features every week in the Journals.

The shift reflects our hundreds of thousands of monthly online readers and advertisers who prefer the digital platform over print.

Integrating WAG’s unique business and entrepreneur stories into the Business Journals gives our readers more content right at their fingertips.

And, what’s even more exciting the Wag Weekly newsletter will transform to “Wake Up With Westfair” (WWW), a daily morning newsletter filled with profiles of businesses and business owners in Westchester and Fairfield counties.

Unwind with your morning coffee to trends, recipes, restaurant reviews, travel tips, fitness, wellness tips and when happening, breaking business news.

Already a WAG weekly subscriber? Don’t fret, you’re already on our Wake Up with Westfair list. Our first newsletter will debut on Sept. 6 at 7 a.m.

Wagmag.com will now be combined and redirected to westfaironline.com with all your favorite stories, all in one place.

Westfair Online is the only local news publication in the region. Stay informed and don’t miss the stories that matter most. Our award-winning reporting is what you need to make the right business decisions. Become a member for just $1 a week and get full online access to both the Business Journals and our featured sections. Subscribe HERE.

It’s a whole new venture and we’re excited to have you take the journey with us.



Want to receive our new Wake Up With Westfair Newsletter? Click HERE.