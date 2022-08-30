Monique Lhuillier’s scent-sational fragrances for your home

For years I have been obsessed with Agraria – the utterly gorgeous bitter-orange potpourri that was favored by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and all the wealthy ladies who lived on Fifth Avenue (and shopped at Henri Bendel).

Well, the company is at it again – with three new fragrances by fashion designer Monique Lhuillier to turn your home into a sanctuary of scent.

The Citrus Lily AirEssence Diffuser ($140) offers bright California citrus top notes as lemons and Italian bergamot mingle in a lush bouquet of lilies, freesia, ylang-ylang, gardenia and jasmine. Indian sandalwood and exotic musks complete a boldly fresh yet romantic fragrance.

Dolce beckons with sweet, ripe Seville oranges and fragrant lilies. Red currants, jasmine, rose and amber add intrigue with tart berry and floral layers.

With Limone, Sicilian lemons offer sunniness as jasmine, lime, freesia and verbena add a touch of soft florals and clean, grassy vibrance.

What makes these special? Agraria uses the highest quality essential and natural oils. The fragrances are true extracts from genuine botanicals and source ingredients. Fragrance can be diffused through the petals of handmade sola flowers that come to life with color as the oil is drawn up the cotton wick. Or, if you prefer, use diffuser reeds for a simple, clean look. Both are included, so the choice is yours. In keeping with the Agraria definition “of the earth,” the sola flowers and reeds are crafted from natural materials and refill oils are available to replenish the reusable glass bottle. The products are vegan and cruelty-free.

All three varieties can turn your home or home office into a field of fresh fragrances – an oasis for your olfactory sense.

You can purchase these at Neiman Marcus, Greenwich Pharmacy and Lynnens in Greenwich or online. For more, click here. And follow me on Instagram @DebbiKickham.