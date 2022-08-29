Things are ship-shape in CT and NY

Kudos to Connecticut and New York, named two of the fittest states in the union by RunReviews.com.

According to a new study by the site that looked at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data on obesity, diabetes, heart disease, medical checkups and the number of gyms in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Connecticut was the third fittest state behind Massachusetts and Colorado, while New York ranked 11th behind Hawaii but ahead of Washington state.

Yet everyone in the ranking is bumped down a notch when you consider that the fittest place in the United States is not even a state but our capital – Washington, D.C.

Check out the results here. And get moving.