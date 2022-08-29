U.S. and world news for Aug. 29

Smaller GOP gains forecasted for November: The Republican Party may be gaining a smaller congressional majority in the November midterm elections than previously predicted. According to a CBS News poll released on Sunday, Republicans are still being forecast to win back a majority in the House of Representatives, but their predicted lead is now only 226 seats, a 12-seat gain. Last month, CBS News’ election tracker predicted Republicans could win 230 seats. The evaporation is being attributed to several factors including the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, gas prices that are falling from recent record highs and the increased attention on former President Donald Trump following the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago home.



Synthetic embryos: Scientists from Cambridge University have created model embryos from mouse stem cells that form a brain, a beating heart, and the foundations of all the other organs of the body. According to a SciTechDaily report, researchers developed the embryo model without using an egg or sperm. Instead, they used stem cells – the body’s master cells, which can develop into almost any cell type in the body. The scientific team behind this endeavor said this study could help researchers understand why some embryos fail while others go on to develop into a healthy pregnancy. In addition, the results could be used to guide the repair and development of synthetic human organs for transplantation.

The Vatican’s 20 new cardinals: Pope Francis created 20 new cardinals, including 16 who are under the age of 80 and will be able to vote in a future Conclave to elect a new pope. One American was among the new cardinals – Bishop Robert W. McElroy of San Diego. Since he became the leader of the Roman Catholic Church in 2013, Pope Francis has chosen 83 of the 132 cardinal electors, or about 63% of the leaders who will be able to name the next pope.



A weak weekend at the box office: The horror flick “The Invitation” was the top film at this weekend’s box office, but its $7 million in ticket sales was the lowest in 2022 for a top-grossing weekend film. Deadline reported the weekend will rank as the lowest-grossing weekend of the year to date, with an estimated $53.7 million for all titles now in theaters. The action film “Bullet Train” starring Brad Pitt was the second most popular film this weekend with $5.6 million in ticket sales and “Beast” starring Idris Elba came in third with $4.9 million.

The world’s dumbest honeymooner?: Paul Turovsky had the honeymoon from hell, but he had no one to blame but himself. The self-employed business owner was in Tampa for his honeymoon when he left his new bride sleeping in their hotel room and went out to meet a prostitute he had connected with online. However, the online prostitute turned out to be part of a police sting, and Turovksy was arrested and his story went out over the news wires. There is no word on whether the new Mrs. Turovsky will forgive and forget or if she will drop her miscreant bridegroom.

Photo via Wikimedia Commons