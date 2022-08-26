BREAKING NEWS: Trump search warrant affidavit released

The Justice Department today released the redacted version of the affidavit that was used to convince a judge that evidence of crimes would be found at Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate. Large portions of the affidavit were covered in black markings shielding the text from view. The affidavit stated, in part, “there is probable cause to believe that the locations to be searched at the PREMISES contain evidence, contraband, fruits of crime, or other items illegally possessed in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 793(e), 1519,or2071.”

Federal Magistrate Justice Bruce Reinhart in West Palm Beach had ordered the Justice Department to prepare a version of the affidavit that could be released to the public without compromising ongoing investigations, sources of information, names of federal agents or processes used to obtain evidence.

After reviewing the redacted version with sensitive material blacked out, Reinhart decided that the redactions were narrowly focused and gave the Justice Department until noon on Aug. 26 to make the affidavit public.

The affidavit provided factual material that was used to support the request for a search warrant that the FBI used to search the Trump property at Mar-A-Lago resulting in the seizure of several boxes of government property that included classified documents.

In a memorandum filed with the court, the Justice Department said the “government has carefully reviewed the affidavit and has identified five categories of information that must remain under seal in order to protect the safety of multiple civilian witnesses whose information was included throughout the affidavit and contributed to the finding of probable cause, as well as the integrity of the ongoing investigation.”

The Justice Department said that some information falls within more than one category. It said the categories are:

“(1) information from a broad range of civilian witnesses who may be subject to witness intimidation or retaliation …

“(2) information regarding investigative avenues and techniques that could provide a roadmap for potential ways to obstruct the investigation;

“(3) information whose disclosure is prohibited under Rule 6(e) of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure … such as grand jury subpoenas, testimony, and related material;

“(4) information whose disclosure could risk the safety of law enforcement personnel;

“(5) information whose disclosure could harm ‘legitimate privacy interests’ of third parties.

To read the affidavit, click on the link below.

search warrant affidavit