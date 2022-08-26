Home Education UConn cites record diversity levels with incoming Class of 2026

UConn cites record diversity levels with incoming Class of 2026

Phil Hall
The University of Connecticut is reporting that the incoming Class of 2026 consists of a record number of students of color.

Out of the 4,075 first-year UConn students, 47% identified as nonwhite and roughly 26.5% come from races or ethnicities that are traditionally underrepresented in higher education (including Black, Hispanic and indigenous populations).

UConn added that about 30% of the new students have personal or family incomes that qualify them for federal Pell Grant aid, which the school defined as “succeeding in its commitment to providing access to talented students regardless of their financial circumstances.” More than one-quarter of the students are the first generation in their families to attend college, while about 175 of the incoming students led their classes as valedictorians or salutatorians.

“UConn is experiencing great success in attracting outstanding students from increasingly diverse backgrounds,” says Nathan Fuerst, UConn’s vice president for enrollment planning and management. “Students are drawn to the high-quality education through innovative academic programs and the vibrant undergraduate experience, which drives them toward success during their time at UConn and in their careers.”

