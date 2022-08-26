Home Consumer Goods PepsiCo debuts MTN Dew-inspired Halloween costume line

Phil Hall
Purchase-headquartered PepsiCo is teaming with the Spirit Halloween retail chain on a new collection of costumes inspired by the MTN Dew brand’s beverage line.

The soft drink-inspired Halloween outfits include the MTN Dew Original Bottle Costume, the Baja Blast Can Costume, the Code Red Can Costume and the Voo-Dew Grim Costume. All of the costumes will be available exclusively at SpiritHalloween.com starting on Sept. 1 for $49.99 each, except the Voo-Dew Grim Costume which retails at $89.99.

“Dew has a history of treating fans during Halloween with our much-anticipated annual mystery flavor drop,” said Pat O’Toole, chief marketing officer for MTN Dew. “This year, we’re excited to partner with Spirit Halloween to help Dew Nation take their Halloween to the next level by bringing this exclusive collection to doorsteps nationwide.

Separately, the beverage brand will be reviving the retail availability of MTN Dew Voo-Dew and Voo-Dew Zero Sugar beverages on a limited-edition release starting in September.

