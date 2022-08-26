Home Fairfield Jeff Firestone named chief legal officer at RXO

Jeff Firestone named chief legal officer at RXO

By
Phil Hall
-

Greenwich-based XPO Logistics Inc. has named Jeff Firestone as chief legal officer of RXO, the planned spin-off of XPO’s brokered transportation platform.

Firestone will also join XPO as chief legal officer of the North American transportation division, and will lead RXO’s legal organization when the separation is complete. He will report to Drew Wilkerson, the new CEO of RXO who is currently XPO’s president of transportation for North America.

Firestone’s 26-year career includes more than two decades with United Parcel Service, where he was most recently UPS deputy general counsel, regulatory compliance and risk, and earlier served as senior vice president, business unit finance.

“We’re continuing to build out our C-suite for the planned spin-off with another strong addition to the team,” said Wilkerson. Jeff’s an accomplished leader across multiple legal disciplines, with a deep understanding of the transportation industry. His expertise in cross-functional support for commercial strategies will be a key resource for RXO management.”

Previous articleSurveys find consumers plan to spend less for holiday shopping season
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here