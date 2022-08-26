Jeff Firestone named chief legal officer at RXO

Greenwich-based XPO Logistics Inc. has named Jeff Firestone as chief legal officer of RXO, the planned spin-off of XPO’s brokered transportation platform.

Firestone will also join XPO as chief legal officer of the North American transportation division, and will lead RXO’s legal organization when the separation is complete. He will report to Drew Wilkerson, the new CEO of RXO who is currently XPO’s president of transportation for North America.

Firestone’s 26-year career includes more than two decades with United Parcel Service, where he was most recently UPS deputy general counsel, regulatory compliance and risk, and earlier served as senior vice president, business unit finance.

“We’re continuing to build out our C-suite for the planned spin-off with another strong addition to the team,” said Wilkerson. Jeff’s an accomplished leader across multiple legal disciplines, with a deep understanding of the transportation industry. His expertise in cross-functional support for commercial strategies will be a key resource for RXO management.”