New ICU at White Plains Hospital

White Plains Hospital announced the afternoon of Aug. 25 that it has opened a new 9,500-square-foot intensive care unit (ICU). The updated space expands ICU capacity at the hospital and the hospital says “it will allow the most medically vulnerable patients to receive the life-saving care they need in a more advanced setting.”

The new ICU has 12-beds. Each ICU room has negative air pressure for infection control in which the ventilation system helps keep airborne contaminants away from patients. There are in-room lifts for improved physical therapy capabilities, a private bathroom and other amenities. The beds themselves are of advanced design to help reduce the potential for patients to develop bed sores and other wounds. The ICU has been designed to enhance observation of patients by nurses. It also has four larger universal care rooms so that patients recovering from cardiac surgery can remain in the same room as they progress through the various phases of recovery.

“Each element of this redesign was carefully considered with improved patient outcomes in mind,” said Dr. John Cardasis, the hospital’s director of critical care. “Expanding our ICU capacity at this time will also support our newest complex care offerings, including cardiac care and neurosurgery.”

White Plains Hospital reports its critical care team cares for more than 2,000 patients each year.

“We are very excited to open this new intensive care unit,” said Dr. Michael Palumbo, executive vice president and chief medical officer at the hospital. “We continue to transform our hospital to ensure our patients have access to the most comprehensive care in the Hudson Valley, and this is the latest example of our ongoing commitment to provide state-of-the-art care to our community.”

The new ICU continues the hospital’s expansion and modernization of its physical plant along with the expansion of its advanced medical services. Last year, it opened a 252,000-square-foot, nine-story outpatient facility. It has launched a new cardiac surgery program in partnership with Montefiore and constructed a dedicated Cardiac Operating Room to support advanced heart procedures.