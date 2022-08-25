U.S. and world news for Aug. 25

Student loan forgiveness: The Biden Administration suggests that 40 million Americans will be benefit directly from the student loan forgiveness plan announced by President Biden. While requiring that student loan payments that were suspended because of Covid resume after Dec. 31, the plan would forgive $10,000 in student loan debt and $20,000 in debt for those people who received Pell Grants. Pell Grants are designed to be paid back as are student loans. Biden’s plan would cap the amount of future student loan repayments at 5% of a person’s monthly income.

Trump’s lawyers wanted documents returned to government: The Washington Post and New York Times report an email shows that Donald Trump’s lawyers agreed that he should return government documents, including Top Secret documents. Trump kept boxes of documents in the private residence quarters at the White House during the last year of his administration, according to reports. Trump’s refusal to honor subpoenas or voluntarily return government property culminated in the FBI searching his residence at Mar-A-Lago in Florida after obtaining a search warrant. Among the lawyers who wanted Trump to return the government property was Trump’s White House Counsel Pat Cipollone.

Cheney run would hurt Biden: A poll by Yahoo News and YouGov shows that if Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney runs for president as a third-party candidate she would be hurting a re-election bid by President Biden and help Donald Trump get back into the White House. The result would be Trump 40%, Biden 32% and Cheney 11%, with Cheney pulling votes away from Biden rather than Trump. The poll also shows that in a two-person race, Biden would beat Trump for the presidency by four points, 46% to 42%, if the election were held today.

Russia attacks train station: The death toll has risen to 25 in Russia’s attack on a Ukrainian train station. The missile attack was in the Ukrainian town of Chaplyne. A civilian train also was destroyed. The Russians say it was a military target.

Arredondo fired: Pete Arredondo, police chief for the Uvalde, Texas, school district has been fired in the wake of his failure to lead an effective response to the shooting at the Robb Elementary School. Arredondo denied that he was in charge that day but the Texas Department of Public Safety says he was and is responsible for police failing to aggressively move against the shooter.

Weinstein appeal to be heard: New York state’s Court of Appeals has agreed to hear an appeal from former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of his rape conviction and another charge. The ruling on the appeal was issued by New York’s Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, who at one time was the Westchester County District Attorney. Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison. He has been in a California jail while awaiting trial on other sexual assault charges. Weinstein’s appeal is expected to be heard by the Court of Appeals early next year.