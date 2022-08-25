Home Energy PURA sets date for Connecticut’s utilities to resume residential service shutoffs

PURA sets date for Connecticut’s utilities to resume residential service shutoffs

By
Phil Hall
-

The Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) has set May 2, 2023, as the last day of the pandemic-era mandate that prevents Connecticut’s utilities from shutting off gas and electricity to residential customers with financial or medical hardships.

According to a Hartford Courant report, more than 16,000 customers of Eversource’s electricity subsidiary, Connecticut Light & Power while roughly 6,500 customers of the utility’s Yankee Gas division could have their service disconnected. More than 2,000 United Illuminating customers would also be impacted.

The utilities lobbied to resume their respective service termination processes beginning Nov. 1, but PURA rejected that plan for being “illogical as it does not provide adequate time to inform affected customers of the end of the moratorium on service disconnections.” Both utilities are offering payment plans designed to encourage financially challenged customers to contribute to the costs of their services.

Previous articleUlster County Comptroller Gallagher seeks to replace Ryan as county executive
Next articleSwim Outlet suits put you ‘in the swim’
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here