Home Education Rockland Community College debuts health care science program

Rockland Community College debuts health care science program

By
Phil Hall
-

Rockland Community College (RCC) has introduced an Associate of Science degree in health care science program for the fall semester.

According to a statement released by the Suffern-based school, the program provides “a strong foundation in both math and science as well as core courses that are necessary for a successful career in health care administration, community health, physical therapy, physician assistant, health care informatics specialist, emergency services management, nutrition/dietary management, health education specialist, radiology technology, surgical technology, and/or biotechnology.”

Dr. Kathy Hopkins, dean of RCC’s School of Nursing, Health and Wellness, observed that the health care profession is one of the fastest growing sectors in today’s economy, adding that the new program “affords students the opportunity to explore a variety of health care fields and gives students a strong foundation in academics to prepare them for the realities of this demanding industry.”

Previous articleHudson Global acquires Indian recruitment services firm
Next articleUlster County Comptroller Gallagher seeks to replace Ryan as county executive
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here