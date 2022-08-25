Rockland Community College debuts health care science program

Rockland Community College (RCC) has introduced an Associate of Science degree in health care science program for the fall semester.

According to a statement released by the Suffern-based school, the program provides “a strong foundation in both math and science as well as core courses that are necessary for a successful career in health care administration, community health, physical therapy, physician assistant, health care informatics specialist, emergency services management, nutrition/dietary management, health education specialist, radiology technology, surgical technology, and/or biotechnology.”

Dr. Kathy Hopkins, dean of RCC’s School of Nursing, Health and Wellness, observed that the health care profession is one of the fastest growing sectors in today’s economy, adding that the new program “affords students the opportunity to explore a variety of health care fields and gives students a strong foundation in academics to prepare them for the realities of this demanding industry.”