Hudson Global acquires Indian recruitment services firm

Hudson Global Inc., an Old Greenwich-headquartered global total talent solutions company, has acquired Hunt & Badge Consulting Private Ltd., an India-headquartered provider of recruitment services to customers operating in India.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed Hunt & Badge partners with companies of all sizes, including well-known multinationals, across a variety of industries to meet their talent procurement needs.

“We are very excited to welcome the Hunt & Badge team to Hudson RPO and believe this accretive combination will generate considerable value for our clients, team, and stockholders,” said Hudson Global CEO Jeff Eberwein. “The addition of H&B expands Hudson RPO’s footprint further into the India recruitment market with an impressive array of deep client relationships with notable multinational companies. H&B’s highly dedicated and experienced delivery team makes it a natural fit for Hudson RPO.”