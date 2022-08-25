Norwalk’s LogicSource taps Brian White as managing partner

LogicSource, a Norwalk-based provider of purpose-built procurement services and technology solutions, has hired Brian White as a managing partner.

In his new role, White will be responsible for leading LogicSource’s health care division. Prior to joining LogicSource, Brian served as president of Bon Secours Mercy Health East Coast and was executive vice president of LifeBridge Health.

“Leveraging our cross-industry purchasing power to help health systems provide care to their communities is a priority for us, and the reason we sought out a proven partner like Brian to expand and lead the division moving forward,” said LogicSource CEO David Pennino. “Brian’s extensive healthcare background and leadership abilities, combined with LogicSource’s best-in-class sourcing and procurement solutions, will help us continue to create significant value for our customers.”