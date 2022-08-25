Survey: 1 in 4 Gen Zers want to become social media influencers

What are the career goals of today’s Gen Z population? According to a new survey from HigherVisibility, one in four members of this youthful demographic want to become social media influencers.

In a poll of 1,000 Gen Zers between the ages 16 and 25, 26% of respondents aspired for the life of a social media influencer. The study found that Gen Z males (20%) were more likely than females (13%) to believe being a social media influencer was the only choice of career for them, while nearly half of the males surveyed stated that being a social media influencer was a good career choice. And roughly one in five respondents said they would quit their job to become a social media influencer.

When asked what were the greatest benefits of this career path, 62% of respondents stated that “free products” was the best part about being an influencer, with “earnings” at a 60.59% response rate. The majority of respondents guessed the average yearly income of an influencer was between $75,001 and $100,000 – HigherVisibility noted that the most famous celebrities with social media influencer status can earn up to $1 million for posting a single sponsored image or video on Instagram.

The most admired influencer among the survey’s respondents was former Norwalk resident Charli D’Amelio, who has 193,900,000 combined followers on TikTok and Instagram. Other influencers sited by respondents included James Charles, MrBeast, Kim Kardashian, Jake Paul and Kylie Jenner.