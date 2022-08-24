Home Construction Contractor claims developer judgment-proofed New Rochelle condo project ConstructionCourtsLatest NewsReal EstateWestchester Contractor claims developer judgment-proofed New Rochelle condo project By Bill Heltzel - August 24, 2022 “Gold looted GS Utah,” according to an Aug. 17 complaint filed in Westchester Supreme Court, “transferring millions of dollars to himself and … leaving GS Utah without sufficient assets to satisfy the judgment.” This content is for Westfair Online members only. Please Sign in / Join to view this content. Become a member by Registering Here.